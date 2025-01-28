Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has toned down his stance on the proposed introduction of a selective dual-surname system for married couples.
While previously being all in favor of such an introduction, the prime minister has recently suggested considering a "compromise" of legally expanding the use of maiden names.
The move is believed to have been made in response to strong opposition from within Ishiba's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, particularly from conservative members.
