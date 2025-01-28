A death penalty handed down on Shinji Aoba, the suspect in the 2019 deadly arson attack on a Kyoto Animation studio, has been finalized after the defendant dropped his appeal, sources said Tuesday.

On July 18, 2019, Aoba, now 46, poured gasoline at the No. 1 studio of the animation powerhouse, better known as KyoAni, in the city of Kyoto, and set it alight, causing the deaths of 36 people and injuring 32 others. Aoba himself suffered severe burns all over his body.

After intensive treatment, Aoba survived and was indicted after being discharged from hospital.

In January last year, the Kyoto District Court sentenced him to death, finding him competent to accept criminal responsibility. The defense for Aoba filed an appeal following the ruling.

Translated by The Japan Times