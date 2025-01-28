U.S. President Donald Trump stressed the importance of India buying more American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the White House said.
In what the White House called a "productive call," the leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation and issues including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.
They also discussed plans for Modi to visit the White House, "underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations," it said.
