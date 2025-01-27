U.S. President Donald Trump has been in office for nearly a week, and yet he has already imposed his will on Washington with ruthless speed and efficiency, showing that even his most radical campaign promises were far from just bluster.

The Republican president has taken the first steps toward fulfilling his vow of remaking a federal bureaucracy he believes was hostile to him during his 2017-2021 presidency, reassigning or firing hundreds of civil servants in simultaneous moves against a swath of agencies.

He has rushed the military to the southern border, fired the head of the U.S. Coast Guard and challenged decades of constitutional law with a series of wide-ranging executive orders — 26 of them issued within hours of taking office — that cover everything from environmental regulations to America's citizenship rules.