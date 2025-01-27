A local civic group will launch another survey later this week to locate the remains of 183 people in an underwater coal mine that was flooded in an accident more than 80 years ago in the city of Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Below two shafts sticking out of the Seto Inland Sea, the remains of 136 people from the Korean Peninsula and 47 Japanese nationals still lie in the flooded Chosei coal mine in Ube.

On Feb. 3, 1942, during World War II, the flooding accident occurred in a tunnel located 1 kilometer away from the coal mine's entrance. The entrance was sealed after the accident, with the remains of the workers still inside.