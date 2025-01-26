U.S. President Donald Trump's late-night firing of inspectors general at multiple government agencies was criticized as illegal on Saturday by Democrats and others and drew concern from at least one fellow Republican.

In what critics called a late-night purge, Trump fired 17 independent watchdogs on Friday, a person with knowledge of the matter said, a move that clears the way to replace independent watchdogs with loyalists.

U.S. Senator Adam Schiff, a longtime Democratic antagonist of Trump, said the action was a clear violation of the law.