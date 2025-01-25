U.S. President Donald Trump is bringing his own form of brash showmanship to immigration policy.

Long done in the shadows, Trump’s administration is releasing photos and videos of authorities herding migrants onto C-17s, military planes typically used to transport troops. They’ve detailed arrests of alleged criminals, touted statistics on how many people they’ve detained and barred flights of refugees en route to the U.S.

But beyond the highly visible actions, the changes Trump has enacted in the first days of his new term go much deeper: the authority of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and border patrol has been widely expanded, federal agents have been granted new immigration-enforcement powers and arrests are now permitted in once-restricted spaces like churches and schools. Meanwhile, those applying for asylum outside of the U.S. or here under temporary protection face significant new hurdles.