U.S. President Donald Trump fired 17 inspectors general, the internal watchdogs who monitor federal agencies, on Friday night, capping a week of dramatic shake-ups of the federal bureaucracy with a focus on loyalty to the president, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

The sweeping move did not affect Michael E. Horowitz, the inspector general for the Justice Department, according to one of the people with knowledge of the matter. But inspectors general at several major agencies were believed to have been fired.

The Washington Post reported the firings earlier. A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.