Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to talk to U.S. counterpart Donald Trump but is waiting for signals from Washington first, the Kremlin said Friday, fueling expectations the two would be in contact.

The Ukraine conflict has plunged relations between the two nuclear powers to their lowest levels since the Cold War, with Trump repeatedly promising to end the fighting with a "deal."

He told reporters on Thursday he would meet Putin "immediately," and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to negotiate.