The Liberal Democratic Party group in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly said Thursday that 26 people, including former assembly members, will make corrections to their funds reports in the wake of a political money scandal involving the group.

The group, which released the results of an internal investigation the same day, also indicated that it will not endorse six former heads of the LDP assembly group as official candidates in the upcoming Tokyo assembly election in June. The LDP is currently the largest force in the Tokyo assembly.

Some LDP members of the assembly did not pay some revenues from fundraising parties held in 2019 and 2022 to the LDP group, instead keeping a portion of the proceeds for themselves. Such funds were not booked in the income and expenditure reports of both the members and the group.