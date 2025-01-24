Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya expressed his eagerness to deepen the Japan-U.S. alliance together with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, in a policy speech before parliament Friday.

Iwaya said he will work to take the two countries' cooperation to new heights by building a strong relationship of trust with the Trump administration.

Japan's top priority is to enhance and strengthen the alliance, the cornerstone of the country's diplomacy and security, Iwaya told a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.