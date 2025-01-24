U.S. federal prosecutors sought Thursday a prison term of four years and nine months and a three-year probation period after release for Ippei Mizuhara, a former interpreter for Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, on charges including bank fraud.

The prosecutors stated their demands in a document submitted to a California court. The ruling will be handed down Feb. 6.

The defendant's conduct "has harmed Mr. Ohtani in more ways than simply economic harm," the document read, noting that Mizuhara particularly harmed the Los Angeles Dodgers player's "greatest asset — his reputation and goodwill."

"This kind of betrayal and greed calls for a significant term of imprisonment."

The prosecution team significantly reduced its demand for prison time for Mizuhara, 40, from the possible maximum period of 33 years. Prosecutors regarded his early acceptance of a plea bargain, which eased their burden related to investigation, as "evidence of his respect for the law."

The Mizuhara side sought a further reduction in his sentence in a document submitted the same day. The document argued that an imprisonment of one year and six months is appropriate because Mizuhara is a serious gambling addict and has already been punished with the loss of his reputation and career.

Mizuhara is suspected of illegally transferring about $17 million from Ohtani's bank account between November 2021 and March 2024 to pay off debts he had accumulated through unlawful gambling.

The prosecutors called on Mizuhara to return the same amount to Ohtani, but the defense team says that he does not have the ability to pay back the money.