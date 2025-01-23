U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a blizzard of executive orders and taken other actions since being sworn in on Monday on scores of issues that could have an impact on the lives of millions of Americans and non-citizens.

The orders aim to meet campaign promises on illegal immigration, the size of the federal workforce, energy and the environment, gender and diversity policies, and pardons for supporters jailed for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Here are some of the actions that Trump has taken so far.