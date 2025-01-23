A high-profile gay couple married in Thailand on Thursday as the kingdom's same-sex marriage law went into effect, among the first of hundreds expected to do so.

Actors Apiwat "Porsch" Apiwatsayree, 49 — who was in tears — and Sappanyoo "Arm" Panatkool, 38, in matching beige suits, were handed their pink-bordered marriage certificates at a registry office in Bangkok.

"We fought for it for decades and today is a remarkable day that love is love," said Arm.