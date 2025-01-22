U.S. President Donald Trump "sees great promise in the United Nations if it focuses on its founding mission of international peace and security," his nominee to be ambassador told the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

Elise Stefanik, a member of the House of Representatives, is expected to be confirmed by the Senate as ambassador to the 193-member world body, a position that will be part of Trump's Cabinet for his second term in office, which began on Monday.

"If confirmed, I will work to ensure that our mission to the United Nations serves the interests of the American people and represents President Trump's America First peace-through-strength foreign policy," she said.