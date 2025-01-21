Freshly returned to the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump signaled Monday that his administration would not focus on maintaining the rules-based global order or cultivating the American network of alliances.

Instead, he vowed that the United States would be a dominating force that would take whatever steps necessary to advance American interests — including flexing its economic muscle and, if necessary, employing its military strength.

“We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer,” Trump said in a speech that mainly focused on domestic issues following his swearing-in. “During every single day of the Trump administration, I will, very simply, put America first.”