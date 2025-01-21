A trio of Japanese organizations plans to begin a project in April to analyze seawater temperatures and other data collected by young fishers to study the impact of environmental changes on marine life.

The plan was announced Monday by the Nippon Foundation, the University of Tokyo's Atmosphere and Ocean Research Institute and the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, or Zengyoren.

The changes in the marine environment have led to such anomalies as record-low fish catches as well as changes in the periods and regions in which fish can be caught.