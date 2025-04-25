Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday that prosecutors were becoming political and abusing their power and that his indictment on bribery charges was a good example.

South Korean prosecutors indicted Moon for alleged bribery on Thursday, making him the latest former leader of the country to face legal troubles. The case is linked to the employment of his then son-in-law at a Thai airline between 2018 and 2020.

Moon said the indictment against him was unfair and accused the prosecutors of pursuing the case in a predetermined direction.