A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey transport aircraft has accidentally dropped a cargo pallet weighing 400-450 kilograms into waters near Ie Island in Okinawa Prefecture, prefectural officials said Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry's Okinawa Defense Bureau informed the Okinawa government that the cargo pallet fell into the sea due to an unexpected change in wind direction during training on Thursday, according to the officials. No damage to ships or other entities has been confirmed.

The 1.3-square-meter cargo pallet, loaded with meals, was to be lowered to the U.S. military's auxiliary airfield on the island.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said that the prefectural government will demand that the U.S. military investigate the cause and prevent a recurrence. "One wrong move could lead to a serious accident," he noted.