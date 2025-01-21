A leading researcher in disaster preparedness who experienced the powerful earthquake that hit western Japan 30 years ago has called for discussions on post-earthquake management problems that remain unresolved.

"It's time to face up to the issues that have been put on the back burner and discuss them," said Yoshiteru Murosaki, professor emeritus of disaster prevention planning at Kobe University.

He mentioned poor environments at evacuation centers as one of the problems persisting since the Jan. 17, 1995, quake, which hit areas including Kobe hard, while noting an improvement in disaster prevention awareness.