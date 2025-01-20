Iranian businessman Amin Samieepour is no stranger to power outages during his three-decade career, yet he can’t recall a worse time than the current run of blackouts immobilizing his kitchenware factory.

"It’s terrifying to have electricity cut off during working hours, leaving your staff idle,” Samieepour, 42, said. "The current situation is at its most disastrous state, and it’s only going to get worse in the near future.”

Since November, producers have been denied electricity for as many as two days a week as the aging grid staggers under international sanctions and lack of foreign investment. The regime is bracing for a harder road ahead, with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump pledging maximum pressure and preparing a new sanctions package targeting the oil industry.