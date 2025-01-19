Opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai puts importance on realizing a ban on political donations from firms and organizations when it deliberates on whether or not it will support a possible no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Cabinet at the upcoming parliamentary session, according to Seiji Maehara, co-leader of the party.

"I will stick to (the stance of) banning donations from companies and organizations," he said in an interview.

Japan's parliament is set to convene a 150-day ordinary session on Friday.