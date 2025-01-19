Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama is boosting his presence in the management of the ruling party and parliamentary affairs under the minority government of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Ishiba, who is also the president of the LDP, is expected to continue relying on Moriyama, 79, during this year's ordinary session of parliament, set to start Friday, and in the run-up to this summer's Upper House election.

However, Moriyama's increased presence has failed to shore up the Ishiba administration. Some rank-and-file LDP members are frustrated at his alleged high-handed stance.