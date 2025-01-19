Construction of an Air Self-Defense Force base on Mageshima, an island in Kagoshima Prefecture, is likely to be delayed by three years.

Initially, the base was projected to be completed in 2027, about four years after the start of the construction work. The completion is now expected for the end of March 2030 due to bad weather and a labor shortage, according to the Defense Ministry.

On the nearby Kagoshima island of Tanegashima, which has been used as a base for workers involved in the construction project, problems such as a sharp increase in traffic volume are causing worries among residents.