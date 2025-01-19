A South Korean court extended the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday over concerns he could destroy evidence linked to his martial law declaration, enraging his supporters who attacked the court building.

Hundreds of pro-Yoon protesters smashed windows and broke down doors to enter the court after the decision was announced, chanting the name of the president, who plunged South Korea into its worst political chaos in decades with his bid to suspend civilian rule.

Reporters saw hundreds of police entering the building, with one officer from Seoul's Mapo district separately saying that it was an "unfolding" situation.