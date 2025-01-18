Japan's two-day unified university entrance examinations started Saturday at 651 venues across the country, with the number of applicants increasing by about 3,200 from the previous year to some 495,100.

The exams on geography and history, civics, and Japanese and foreign languages will be held on the first day, and the science, math and informatics exams on Sunday.

The informatics exam, which asks test-takers questions about programming and other items, is set to be conducted for the first time, following a revision of the country's school curriculum guidelines.

The unified exams were restructured into 21 courses in seven subjects from 30 courses in six subjects this time.

As in the previous year, no special measures against COVID-19 are taken at exam venues, after the classification of the disease was lowered under the infectious disease law in May 2023.

The exam organizers have informed test-takers that they may report to police if cheating is found.

According to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations, a total of 838 schools, including 81 national universities and 522 private universities, will use the unified exams for admission decisions.

The average scores will be announced on a preliminary basis Wednesday, and the final results on Feb. 6.

Makeup exams will be held on Jan. 25 and 26 at a total of four venues in Tokyo and Osaka.

Applicants who end up being unable to participate in the ongoing two-day exams for reasons such as ill health due to COVID-19 or influenza as well as being involved in traffic accidents or incidents such as molestation on trains will be allowed to take the supplementary exams. Details are available on the national center's website.