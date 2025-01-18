South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in court on Saturday to argue against a request for his detention to be extended after his arrest earlier this week.

Yoon defended himself during the hearing at the Seoul Western District Court, his attorney Yoon Kab-keun told reporters. The president spoke before the judge for about 40 minutes in the first session and about five minutes in final remarks, according to local media.

The president left the court about five hours after arriving from a detention center, and returned to the facility where he will await the result. It was the first time he had left the center near Seoul, where he has been held since his arrest on Wednesday.