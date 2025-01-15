The European Union needs to discuss the option of raising joint debt to finance the heavy spending required to bolster its defenses against Russia, the bloc’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas said.

"We have a clear crisis now that requires more spending in defense,” Kallas said in an interview on Tuesday. "It’s wiser and cheaper for everybody to also raise capital together.”

With President-elect Donald Trump returning to the White House next week, the EU is trying to find ways to ramp up its defense spending to rearm the continent while also putting pressure on Russia to join possible peace talks over Ukraine.