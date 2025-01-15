Yuichiro Tamaki of the opposition Democratic Party for the People (DPP) said Wednesday that his party would vote in support of the government's fiscal 2025 budget bill if an agreement among it and two ruling parties is implemented.

Speaking in a radio program, Tamaki, who is currently suspended as DPP leader due to his extramarital affair, voiced support for the budget bill if the items in the pact with the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, such as a review of the ¥1.03 million ($6,520) annual income threshold for tax exemption eligibility, are carried out.

"That is the agreement of the three parties," he said.

The secretaries-general of the three parties agreed on Dec. 11 last year to raise the minimum taxable annual income from 2025, with the aim of hiking it to the DPP-proposed target of ¥1.78 million. They also agreed to scrap the provisional gasoline tax rate and to hammer out the details of the move.

Following the agreement, the DPP voted in support of a supplementary government budget for fiscal 2024.

Tamaki said that the proposed taxable income threshold review and gasoline tax reduction were "the promises of the three parties," adding that "if the promises are upheld, we will uphold our promise (of voting in favor of the government budget bill)."