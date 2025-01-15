Japan saw a record of nearly 37 million foreign visitors in 2024, the latest data from the Japan National Tourism Organization shows, thanks to a weaker yen and more inbound flights from countries such as China.

The number of foreign arrivals had already topped 2023's total by September and broke the annual record set in 2019 of 33.4 million visitors within only 11 months.

The full-year number in 2024 represents a 47.1% year-to-year increase and was up 15.6% compared with 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic curbed transportation across the globe.