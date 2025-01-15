South Korean investigators arrived at the residence of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday morning in their second attempt to arrest the impeached leader over his short-lived martial law declaration.

Members of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials arrived at Yoon’s residence in the district of Yongsan in central Seoul at 4:20 a.m., local time, South Korea’s Yonhap News reported. The CIO did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Investigators have been seeking Yoon’s custody after the president repeatedly defied summons in an insurrection probe over his failed martial law. They abandoned their first attempt on Jan. 3 after a nearly six-hour standoff due to resistance from Yoon’s security team.