An executive of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday urged China to abolish its import restrictions on Japanese fishery products.
Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary-general of the LDP, also requested Beijing to secure the safety of Japanese nationals in China.
Moriyama made the requests at the first dialogue meeting between Japanese and Chinese ruling parties in six years and three months, which took place in Beijing.
