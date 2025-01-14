The father of a 30-year-old woman suspected of killing and beheading a man in Sapporo’s Susukino district in 2023 pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of aiding her in murdering the victim.

Osamu Tamura, 61, is on trial to determine whether he was aware of the alleged actions of his daughter, Runa Tamura, when he drove her to and from the hotel where a 62-year-old man was found dead.

“There are a few things that are not factually correct,” Osamu Tamura reportedly told the first trial hearing at the Sapporo District Court.