North Korea launched several suspected short-range ballistic missiles on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, a week after Pyongyang reported firing a new hypersonic missile system.

"The South Korean military detected multiple projectiles suspected of being short-range ballistic missiles launched into the East Sea," South Korea's military said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

The launch came a day after Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya held talks in South Korea with top officials including South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, as the Asian neighbors seek to strengthen ties before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump returns to office.