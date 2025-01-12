A Thai man suspected of killing a former Cambodian opposition lawmaker in Bangkok confessed to the crime Saturday in a livestream video.
Wearing a white T-shirt under a bulletproof vest, Ekkalak Paenoi told police and media, "I confess that I did wrong", after being charged with premeditated murder and unauthorized gun ownership.
"If I dared to do it, I dare to admit to it," he added.
