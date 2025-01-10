Donald Trump’s obsession with Greenland has put the world’s largest island in an unexpected position of power.

While Trump’s 2019 bid for the Arctic territory was dismissed as little more than a joke, the president-elect’s timing is better this time around — Greenlanders are intensifying their push for independence from Denmark. Within the next three months, they will hold a general election that will take the temperature of that relationship.

That gives Greenland the ability to play the U.S. and Denmark off of each other — a dynamic that might ultimately see it come out on top.