The site of the Osaka Expo, which kicks off in April on the artificial island of Yumeshima, may turn into an auto racing circuit or a resort facility with a luxury hotel after the six-month event is over.

On Thursday, the prefecture and city of Osaka jointly announced two plans selected from proposals on what to do with the site of the expo, which is set run from April 13 to Oct. 13.

One of the chosen proposals envisages an entertainment complex housing a circuit and a large arena, as well as other facilities such as hotels, a shopping mall and an amusement park.