Talk persists that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration may choose to hold a House of Representatives election on the same day as the House of Councilors election set for summer.

At a meeting Tuesday, Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, agreed to begin preparations for the next Lower House election less than three months after the previous general election.

The timing of the agreement has highlighted the ruling parties' concerns that they may not be able to survive the regular parliamentary session from Jan. 24 as a minority government.