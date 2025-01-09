Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that his country aims to take its alliance with the United States to a higher level after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Suga made the comments in a meeting in Washington with Sen. William Hagerty, a Republican who served as U.S. ambassador to Japan during the first Trump administration.

Hagerty responded by saying that he would not hesitate to support such efforts.

Suga built a relationship of trust with Hagerty during his tenure as chief cabinet secretary.

Suga is scheduled to attend the state funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on Thursday as a special envoy of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.