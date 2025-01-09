A demolition site near JR Chiba Station turned into a scene of chaos Thursday morning when a ceiling collapsed, sending rubble crashing down and trapping three workers, according to media reports.

Two men, believed to be in their 30s and 70s, were pulled from the wreckage and transported to a hospital, but the older man was unconscious and in cardiopulmonary arrest when help arrived, NHK reported, citing the Chiba fire department.

The worker in his 30s suffered injuries, though how badly he was hurt remains unclear.

Emergency crews are still working to free the remaining trapped individual, thought to be in his 50s, the Asahi Shimbun reported.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. in the Fujimi area of Chuo Ward in the city of Chiba. According to the fire department, the collapse caused debris to fall from the second floor to the ground, trapping three workers.

The site, located in an office district approximately 200 meters east of Chiba Station, was handling demolition work on a former city cultural plaza, according to local police. Firefighters and police are prioritizing the rescue operation while investigating the cause of the accident.