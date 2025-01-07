Giorgia Meloni was in Mar-a-Lago for barely five hours and every moment had to count. With so many leaders vying for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s attention, hers was a win.

But after dinner with the president-elect, the Italian prime minister was sat down to a screening of a controversial documentary on John Eastman, a Trump ally who formed a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The episode illustrates the perils of conducting business in the Trump era, in which access comes at a price and is loaded with risk.