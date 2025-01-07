One day in October, 26-year-old Seokjin decided to download Tapple, a popular dating app in Japan.

The business consultant, who asked to go by his first name for privacy reasons, said that he wanted someone he could lean on after starting his first job in April and feeling overworked.

“Around August and September I was constantly thinking, why do I have to work so much?” he says. “I wanted my life to have more of a purpose and have someone that I could spend it with and go on trips with, someone who would be on my team when things were rough — that’s why I started using the app.”