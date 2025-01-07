Efforts to replace fluorescent lamps with light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are likely to accelerate in Japan, as the manufacture, import and export of such lamps will be banned at the end of 2027.

Manufacturers and industry groups are calling for the early replacement of fluorescent lamps with LEDs in offices, stores and elsewhere as it requires state-certified workers and may not be completed in time amid a severe labor shortage.

Mitsubishi Electric Lighting, based in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, will release this spring a new LED product for high ceilings, such as those in factories. The new product is designed to eliminate the need to tighten bolts by hand and reduce installation time by 20% compared to existing products.