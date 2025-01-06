U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer traveled abroad on official business more in his first six months in power than any of his immediate predecessors, risking the perception that he’s more interested in foreign affairs than in tackling domestic policy issues.

The premier has spent 31 days on working trips since he took office following his Labour Party’s landslide win in the July 4 general election. Discounting the seven-week prime minister Liz Truss, that’s significantly more than the 19-day-average for all his predecessors going back to Tony Blair in 1997, analysis of Cabinet Office data reveals. Truss spent six days on official travel.

Starmer’s travels, from neighboring Ireland to far-flung destinations such as Samoa and Brazil are part of an effort by the new administration to show the U.K. is "back" on the international stage after years of turmoil as the country sought to deliver on its vote to withdraw from the European Union, loosening ties with its closest neighbors. But by being abroad for so much time, he also risks alienating voters who want him to focus on domestic problems such as the cost of living, National Health Service waiting lists and reining in both legal and irregular immigration.