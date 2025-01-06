Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce as early as Monday that he will resign as Liberal Party leader, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported Sunday.

Trudeau has made the decision amid a caucus revolt and dismal public opinion polls that show his party will likely be swept out of power by Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives in a landslide victory, the paper quoted three unidentified sources as saying.

The sources stressed that they don’t know definitely when Trudeau will announce his plans to leave but said they expect it will happen before a key national caucus meeting Wednesday, the report said. However, one of the sources said that Trudeau would likely make an announcement before he meets the Liberal caucus to avoid the appearance of being forced out by lawmakers from his own party.

It was not immediately clear who would replace Trudeau as leader or if he would leave immediately or stay on as prime minister until a new leader is selected.