Taiwan suspects that a Chinese-owned cargo vessel damaged an undersea cable near its northeastern coast on Friday, in an alleged act of sabotage that highlights the vulnerabilities of Taipei’s offshore communications infrastructure.

The ship is owned by a Hong Kong-registered company whose director is a mainland Chinese citizen, the Financial Times reported Sunday. An unidentified Taiwanese official cited in the report described the case as sabotage.

The incident followed another Chinese vessel’s suspected involvement in the severing of data cables in the Baltic Sea in November.