North Korea fired off at least one apparent ballistic missile on Monday, its first launch of the year, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Seoul for what was likely his final visit to the region as top diplomat.

The Defense Ministry in Tokyo said the missile had splashed down just several minutes after its launch was announced.

South Korea's military also confirmed it had detected an unidentified ballistic missile fired toward the Sea of Japan.

The launch came as Blinken visited Seoul for a meeting with his counterpart and South Korea's acting president as part of a bid to encourage stability in the U.S. ally — including its much-improved relations with Japan.

Blinken's trip also came the day an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was set to expire, with authorities seeking an extension of the warrant for the impeached leader.