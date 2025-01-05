South Korea's suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol ignored the objections of key Cabinet ministers before his failed martial law bid last month, according to a prosecutors' report seen Sunday.

Yoon plunged the country into political chaos on Dec. 3 with the bungled martial law declaration and has since holed up in his residence, surrounded by hundreds of security officers resisting arrest efforts.

The full 83-page prosecution report to indict former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said the country's then-prime minister, foreign minister and finance minister all expressed reservations the night of the decision.