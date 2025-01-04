He demanded new elections in Britain, promoted Germany's far-right, blasted the European Commission — and that's just the start. Elon Musk is pushing the hard right in Europe, where progressives are grappling with how, or even whether, to contain him.

The interventions by the world's wealthiest man — who also owns one of the planet's largest megaphones, social media platform X — have already seen him secure unprecedented influence thanks to his proximity to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Now the ever-more powerful Tesla and SpaceX chief is turning his gaze on Europe, where many governments are already grappling with the rise of populism and the far-right.