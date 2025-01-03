The U.S. government said Thursday that it has approved the sale of AIM-120D-3 and AIM-120C-8 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to Japan for an estimated cost of $3.64 billion.

Japan has sought to buy up to 1,200 missiles.

The sale is designed to strengthen Japan's deterrence against threats from China and others in the Indo-Pacific region.

The move will "improve Japan's capability to meet current and future threats by defending its homeland," the U.S. government said in a statement.